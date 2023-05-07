CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a plane crashed into some trees in Hernando.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when the small plane struck a tree as it was landing.

Authorities said a man and woman were on the plane at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Ocala Regional with minor injuries.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not said what cause the plane to crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.