CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who lit a home on fire and then fired shots at deputies is dead, officials say.

On Friday afternoon, Citrus County deputies responded to a call for a well-being check on a man who acting “erratically.”

The man, identified as 57-year-old Paul Vincent Noeller, had escalated his behavior when deputies arrived at the home.

Deputies said Noeller poured gasoline using multiple gas cans all over the home and yard and then lit them on fire.

He then began shooting a firearm in the direction of Citrus County Fire Rescue, who were also on the scene assisting officers.

While fire crews were trying to put out the flames, Noeller became “uncontrollable”, forcing deputies to fire shots back, according to the sheriff’s office.

Noeller died at the scene.

“I cannot express how appreciative we are at the Sheriff’s Office to have such great working relationships with our community and state partners,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Incidents like these challenge all of our capabilities, and knowing at a moment’s notice our partners come to our aid is truly appreciated and a blessing.”

The sheriff’s department said Noeller has a history of resisting arrest without violence, battery, and trespassing, and was arrested in Oregon for violating a restraining order.

Since the incident was a deputy-involved shooting, FDLE is investigating the incident.