CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a double shooting that happened at an assisted living facility.

Friday, deputies said a man had shot a woman outside the facility, which is located in Citrus Springs, before shooting himself.

According to investigators, both the man and woman were pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office said it believed the shooting was a domestic-related incident. As such, there is no threat to the public.

At this time, the facility, the shooter, and the victim have not yet been identified. More information will be released at a later time, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.