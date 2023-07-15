TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Mount Dora man died Saturday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver, a 41-year-old man, was heading west on SR-44 east of Colonade Street when he fled from Citrus County deputies who were conducting a traffic stop.

The deputies used stop sticks to get the driver to stop, but he kept going until he crossed the median of CR-491, hit a light post, and crashed his Jeep Cherokee into a concrete subdivision sign.

According to the FHP, the Cherokee caught on fire after the crash. The driver did not survive.