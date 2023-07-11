HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hit by a boat propeller while he was diving for scallops last week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The FWC said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on July 6 at the scallop grounds northwest of St. Martins River in the Crystal River and Homosassa area.

Officials said the boat driver left the scene. The man who was hit by the propeller was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told FWC the boat was a white, beige or blue Robalo or Sea Fox with a top.

The boat driver has not been identified but was described as a middle-aged man with a large build wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword “FWC.”

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward.

FWC said divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device and within 100 feet if on a river, inlet or navigation channel while scalloping.

Boat operators must slow to idle speed when traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on a river, inlet or navigational channel, according to FWC.