CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead near a wood line on State Route 44 near Simms Furniture Galleries around 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the circumstances surrounding the death are unknown.

Deputies are aware the man, who is presumed to be in his 60s, was bicycling first, left behind various items, and then began walking.

The department is asking the public for assistance in providing any relevant information that could help piece the timeline of the event leading up to the discovery.

Authorities are interested in anyone who was in the general area on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., particularly motorcyclists, bicyclists, or pedestrians, who may have been a witness.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 352-249-2790. To remain anonymous and share relevant information online, visit Citrus County Crime Stoppers.