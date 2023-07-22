CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after posing as a deputy and holding citizens and canines at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric William Johnson, 32, of Homosassa was driven to the residence by 71-year-old Maynard David Selvog.

Johnson exited the vehicle, carrying an “Air-soft” rifle and knocked on the door of a camper shouting “Citrus County Sheriff’s Department.”

Deputies said while Johnson pointed the weapon at the victims, he demanded they leave the camper. The victims complied, believing he was a real officer. Once they were outside, Johnson continued to hold them at gunpoint.

A female victim tried to call 9-1-1, but Johnson took her phone away. As he was distracted by the female, the male victim ran to a nearby home for help and noticed the Delvog sitting in the driver’s seat parked near the road.

Johnson allegedly chased after the male and kicked in the door of a home he ran into.

Inside the home, a fight broke out between Johnson, the homeowner and the male victim. The homeowner was able to disarm Johnson and struck him in the head with the buttstock of the gun.

Johnson and Sevlog then fled the scene.

Authorities found Sevlog at another home, who told officers Johnson was hiding in a nearby shed. Johnson was found holding a gun to his head.

When Johnson failed to comply, a K-9 dog was released to apprehend the suspect. Johnson put the gun underneath the dog’s chin and pulled the trigger. When it failed to go off, he reloaded the gun and pulled the trigger again.

After the second failed attempt, deputies moved in and apprehended Johnson.

“Incidents like this are incomprehensible, and the fear this suspect put these victims through is unforgivable,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “I am thankful none of the victims were seriously injured, and all law enforcement personnel made it home safely.”

Johnson received treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries.

Johnson was charged with multiple felonies including home invasion robbery while armed, kidnapping to commit a felony, impersonating law enforcement and battery on police canines.

Sevlog was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery while armed with a weapon and principal in the first degree. His bond is set at $50,000.