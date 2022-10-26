LECANTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 69-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Lecanto on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 7:34 p.m., near the intersection of SR-44 and South Lecanto Highway.

FHP said a Dodge pickup was heading west on SR-44 when the pedestrian walked into the roadway. The woman died from her injuries at the scene of the collision.

None of the occupants of the truck – a 31-year-old man and woman, 8-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy from Crystal River – were not hurt in the crash.