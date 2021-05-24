Lecanto High School teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate contact with students

LECANTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A high school math teacher and coach in Citrus County is facing charges after school officials say he had inappropriate contact with female students.

According to the Citrus County School District, administration officials at Lecanto High School found out about allegations against 33-year-old Adam Joerres late Friday evening.

After finding out about the allegations, the school immediately contacted the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children and Families, district officials say.

A media alert from the district says Joerres was arrested by sheriff’s office detectives early Monday morning on his way to work. He has since resigned from the school district, the news release says.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, Joerres worked at Lecanto Middle School intermittently from 2016 to 2018 before he started teaching at Lecanto High School in November 2020.

Joerres also coached the Lady Panthers flag football team, according to school officials.

The district did not say what charges Joerres is facing and did not provide any details about the allegations against the teacher.

“The Citrus County School District remains steadfast to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff,” Superintendent Sam Himmel said in a statement. “When we become aware of individuals who may have subjected our students to inappropriate behavior, we act swiftly to protect the student body.”

The school district is calling it an “open and active investigation” and says it will continue to work with the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.