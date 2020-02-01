Detectives make largest fentanyl and meth bust in Citrus County history

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men were arrested in what authorities are calling the “largest seizure of meth and fentanyl” by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, it started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ricky Pope,56, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was subsequently detained.

During a search of Pope, detectives located drug paraphernalia and called for backup. During a search of the vehicle, detectives located a book bag that contained 12.2 grams of cannabis, a digital scale that tested positive for methamphetamine residue, two pills that tested positive for MDMA, and a small clear plastic baggie with two crystal-like cubes that also tested positive for

MDMA.

Pope’s passenger, Justin Pope, 33, was found to be in possession of a lunch box that contained alprazolam and methamphetamine.

Deputies discovered in total:

1.6 pounds of methamphetamine

1.8 ounces of fentanyl

3 fentanyl patches

1.5 ounces of heroin

3 pounds of hashish

6.15 pounds of cannabis

11 vials of HGH Steroids

Drug manufacturing equipment

1.9 ounces of MDMA pills

One SKS Assault rifle with a 30 round magazine (loaded)

One Charter Arms .38 cal handgun with a silencer (loaded)

One Stevens 12 gauge tactical shotgun

One Benelli 12 gauge shotgun

One Springfield 410 shotgun

One Smith and Wesson .40 cal handgun

One Bulletproof vest

Over 300 rounds of ammunition

Deputies say the total street value of the drugs seized exceeded over $130,000.

“This is the largest seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Citrus County’s history. The amount of fentanyl seized could have killed hundreds of people,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “My office is committed to keeping our citizens safe from these deadly narcotics. As I have said before, if you deal drugs in Citrus County, I am coming after you with my team. I am grateful for

the outstanding law enforcement work by everyone involved in this case and their relentlessness to arrest drug dealers like Ricky Pope so they are no longer a threat to our community.”

Both men were arrested and charged with multiple drug charges.