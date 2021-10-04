Large depression in road shuts down part of US-19 in Homosassa

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A large depression that opened up Monday is expected to cause extended traffic delays in Citrus County.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday afternoon that a large depression formed on US-19 in Homosassa. The depression is in the northbound lanes of the highway near South Oakridge Drive.

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Both northbound lanes of the highway are shut down and deputies are at the scene directing traffic.

“Please expect extended delays as the Department of Transportation is responding to fix the roadway,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes until the road is back open again.