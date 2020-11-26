Land O’ Lakes man charged in fatal 2019 Christmas Eve crash that killed 3 women

Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Land O’ Lakes man has been charged in the deaths of three South Florida women.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Phillip Sawhill tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the vehicle head-on back on Christmas Eve 2019.

Troopers say Sawhill was driving a Toyota SUV when he entered the southbound lane to pass and collided head-on with an oncoming Kia sedan.

The Kia’s driver and two passengers were three women from South Florida identified as 62-year-old Amalia Gomara, 86-year-old Clara Gorrin, and 85-year-old Nilda Cordovi. All three women inside the sedan died at the scene.

Sawhill’s SUV came to a rest in the middle of the roadway and caught fire. He survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Sawhill is now facing three counts of vehicular homicide.

