CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Citrus County deputy is remaining hopeful after he was struck by a 19-year-old girl while directing traffic on Tuesday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Andy Lahera remains in critical but stable condition.

“The information provided by the medical teams (they are with Andy around the clock) has been a continuous rollercoaster of emotions for all of us. There are still many concerns, but everyone remains to be hopeful pertaining to his recovery. The family’s only request is to continue to pray for Andy’s recovery. The family is extremely thankful for the outpouring of support,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “We will update you when we hear more. In the meantime, stay vigilant and keep praying.”

Anyone interested in sending a card to Lahera can do so by mailing it or dropping it off at the sheriff’s office located at 1 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Inverness.

The sheriff’s office said not to bring flowers or monetary donations.

If you would like to support Lahera’s family, the Nature Coast FOP 164 has organized a meal train. All proceeds will go directly to the Lahera family.