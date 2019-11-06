‘It’s fake news’: Citrus commissioners deny library’s request for New York Times digital access

People leave The New York Times headquarters Monday, April 20, 2009 in New York. The New York Times Co. said Tuesday, its first-quarter losses worsened amid a dramatic downturn in advertising revenue at its newspapers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County Commissioners don’t want to pay for the New York Times in their libraries.

The item was placed on the commission’s agenda after the county’s library system asked commissioners to approve $2,700 for an annual digital subscription to the Times.

Citrus County Commissioner Scott Carnahan was very vocal in his vote against the approval of the funding.

“I’m gonna be voting no for this. Fake news. OK? I agree with President Trump. I will not be voting for this. I do not want the New York Times in this county, OK?” Carnahan said as other commissioners laughed. I did second it but just to have the discussion to say: I don’t agree with it, I don’t like ‘em…it’s fake news and I’m voting no.”

When told the request is coming from the library, Carnahan says he understands but suggests the library do something else with the money.

The county is already subscribed to print versions. Had the funding passed, 70,000 library cardholders would have been able to read the paper online at libraries across the county.

The five-member board did not allow the request to come up for a vote.

LATEST NEWS: