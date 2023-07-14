Warning: Story contains graphic and disturbing details and images.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children and 13 animals that were living in deplorable conditions at a home in Beverly Hills were rescued on Wednesday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a complaint about a home with junk and garbage outside.

Upon arrival, they met residents 36-year-old Michael Howey and 37-year-old Brenda Howey who told authorities they lived in the home with the two children, 10 dogs and three cats.

When deputies entered the residence, they were met with a potent smell of ammonia and various items scattered across the floor. A walkthrough of the home led them to discover feces in multiple areas, including dried feces in the laundry room, according to the report.

Deputies said the kids had feces stuck to the bottom of their feet and between their toes.

During the walkthrough, deputies slipped on the urine and fell on the floor. An affidavit said the house hadn’t been cleaned in a while and there was garbage all over.

“It is sickening to me that there are so many irresponsible people out there who are not providing safe living conditions for their children or their pets,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “No human or animal should be subjected to live in the abhorrent conditions as seen in this case, and thanks to the great teamwork by our animal control unit and code enforcement, these victims won’t be subjected to this neglectful environment again.”

The two children were removed from the home and are staying with family friends. The animals were taken to the Citrus County Animal Shelter.

Michael and Brenda Howey were arrested on 13 counts of animal cruelty. They are each being held on a $13,000 bond.