Investigation underway after house fire kills 3 in Inverness

Citrus County

Citrus County Fire Rescue

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Officials are investigating after a house fire killed three people in a Inverness neighborhood.

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in on Stowe Street around 5 a.m. on Friday. Fire crews they were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes.

Sadly, rescue crews pulled three people out of the home, all of whom died from their injuries.

One dog was also found and removed from the home and died, CCFR said.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshals office are currently investigating the fire.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

