TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 45-year-old Inverness man was arrested on a warrant for child sex charges, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Bell had a warrant for his arrest for several incidents that occurred between March 2020 and March 2021, the sheriff’s office said.

On Dec. 1, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the parent of the victim in the case. The parent told deputies the victim had told them that they had been sexually abused by Bell.

A detective was assigned to the case and immediately began investigating.

During an interview with the Child Protection Team at Jessie’s Place Child Advocacy Center, the victim said that Bell had touched them in a sexual manner on multiple occasions while visiting their friend at a home in Inverness.

As the investigation continued, evidence was obtained that supported the victim’s allegations.

The detective consulted with the State Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest.

On Wednesday, the detective made contact with Bell during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said Bell declined to speak with the detective and was placed under arrest for his warrant.

He is currently being held at the Citrus County Jail without bond. No additional reports against Bell have been made.