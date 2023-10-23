INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Inverness man is accused of shooting a victim Sunday night after an argument, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Rudolph Holton Jr., 49, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired three shots after the argument, hitting the victim once, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, deputies said.

Holton was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.

The gun used was found in the woods nearby, according to deputies.