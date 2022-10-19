CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Inverness man is accused of murdering another inmate at the Citrus County Detention Facility.

On Sept. 9, jail staff told the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office that 40-year-old Gerald Raymond Dietrich had been taken to a hospital with an unknown medical condition. He died at the hospital later that night.

Investigators found that Dietrich and 33-year-old Brodrick Larnell Houston got into a fight earlier in the day, which they believed could have led to Dietrich’s hospitalization.

The sheriff’s office said Houston was arrested for murder after an extensive investigation.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Houston remained in custody at the jail for his previous charges.

“Houston has no regard for the laws of society and chose to take the life of another man,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “Individuals like Houston are a danger to the citizens and to the safety of Citrus County. Hopefully, this arrest will bring peace to the victim’s family and be the first step in seeking justice for Houston’s actions.”

Deputies said Houston was arrested for one count of third-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery by a person who is being detained in a prison, jail or other detention facility upon visitor or other detainee.

The sheriff’s office said Houston is being held at the Citrus County Jail with a $30,000 bond.