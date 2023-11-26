INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Inverness home caught on fire after a recreational fire on the front porch earlier that day likely spread, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Around 11:59 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire on East Mercury Street.

Everyone inside was able to safely self-evacuate.

Residents told fire officials that they had a fire on the front porch earlier that evening and thought it had been completely extinguished.

Citrus County Fire Rescue

Later that night, a resident awoke to find the entire front porch area in flames.

Crews discovered that two cars on the property sustained minor damage to the front bumpers and lights.

The home is a complete loss and no injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue encourages people to always use chimneys, outdoor fireplaces, and fire pits at least 10 feet away from their home, or anything that can burn.