TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An “increased law enforcement presence” was reported in Inverness on Thursday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said deputies are conducting an investigation in the Eden Drive area.

“There will be an increase in law enforcement activity in this area until we complete this stage of our investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

There is no threat to public safety, according to the sheriff’s office. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

