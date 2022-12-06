TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife at their home in Homosassa, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a home in the 3900 block of South Springs Breeze Way and found Tammy Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. They pronounced her deceased minutes later.

A witness told deputies Campbell had been arguing with her husband, Michael before the shooting, and that the couple had a history of verbal abuse.

After collecting evidence, deputies arrested Michael Campbell and charged him with one count of manslaughter.

He was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility.

“All situations of domestic violence are unacceptable and devastating for our community,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “If you or someone you know is living in an abusive relationship please seek help. There is always a chance that verbal abuse from either party could cause the situation to escalate physically.”

If you’re in Citrus County, and you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can file a report by calling 352-249-2790. To speak to a domestic violence advocate you can also contact the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) at 352-344-8111.