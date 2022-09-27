CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Lecanto Primary, 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Central Ridge Elementary School, 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd. in Citrus Springs

Citrus High School, 600 West Highland Blvd. in Inverness

Evacuation Zones

Citrus County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A

Contacts