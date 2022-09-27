CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Lecanto Primary, 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (Pet Friendly)
- Central Ridge Elementary School, 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd. in Citrus Springs
- Citrus High School, 600 West Highland Blvd. in Inverness
Evacuation Zones
- Citrus County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A
Contacts
- Call 352-726-4488