CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Homosassa woman was charged in connection with an early morning stabbing, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Rankin, 33, allegedly stabbed a person multiple times with a screwdriver in a domestic incident, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the home and found the victim on the ground with an apparent stab wound to the torso. The victim is expected to survive.

“Today’s incident could have turned fatal,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. “We have spent countless hours in the past month educating everyone who would listen on the signs of domestic violence. This is an ongoing battle that we will continue to stand firm in hopes of ending the cycle of violence.”

Rankin was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Citrus County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence in Citrus County can call 352-249-2790 to speak with the sheriff’s office Behavioral Health Unit.