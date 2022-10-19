HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men from Homosassa were accused of carrying out a string of burglaries at local churches and storage facilities in Citrus County.

According to a release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Rodrick, 68, and Henry Hudson 54, were allegedly caught on camera taking three lawn mowers and an air compressor from Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Hernando.

After deputies tracked the suspects down, they reportedly admitted to the theft and led detectives to the stolen items. Deputies said they found additional items that were reported stolen from Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River back in June.

“A burglary can happen to anyone at any time,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “I am proud of our detectives and analysists who nimbly worked together to solve and put a stop to these crimes.”

The sheriff’s office said Rodrick was charged with two counts of burglary to a structure and three counts of grand theft, while Hudson was charged with one count of burglary to a structure and two counts of grand theft, as well as a violation of probation.