Homosassa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge sentenced a 46-year-old man to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under 12.

The Department of Children and Families contacted the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 22 last year about the sexual assault of a child. The victim reportedly told officials that the suspect, Lawrence Hunt, had sexually assaulted them multiple times.

The sheriff’s office sent a detective to interview Hunt. Over the course of the interview, Hunt reportedly made statements confirming the victim’s allegations of past sexual assaults.

Hunt was placed under arrest after the interview and taken to the Citrus County Jail without bond.

Further investigation into the sexual assault instances between Hunt and the victim allegedly revealed sexual abuse spanning an eight year period, beginning when the victim was just 4 years old.

On Friday, March 12, Hunt plead guilty to two counts of two counts of attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, one count of sexual battery on a child less than 18 years old, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12 years old.

A judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.