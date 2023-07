HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Homosassa man died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 47-year-old man was driving his motorcycle on County Road 480 (Oak Park Boulevard) when he failed to follow a curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle entered the north shoulder and collided with a tree. The man died at the scene.

Troopers said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.