CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in Citrus County on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to the crash on W. Glover Cleveland Blvd. at 10:25 p.m.

A sedan was heading east on Grover Cleveland Blvd. and struck the bicyclist, sending the bike flying onto the shoulder of the road. The bicyclist, identified as a 49-year-old man from Homosassa, was air-lifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sedan did not stop after the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.