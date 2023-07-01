CITRUS HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he was thrown from a golf cart during a crash in Citrus County on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to a neighborhood in the Citrus Hills area at 2:14 p.m.

A golf cart was heading south on West Fenway Drive in the bicycle lane when a passing Nissan Rogue passed it and began to slow down. A release from FHP stated the SUV turned into the golf cart’s path at North Lake Marie Terrace.

The SUV’s bumper struck the golf cart, causing it to rotate and hit the curb. FHP said the driver driving the cart was thrown from the vehicle and was seriously hurt. The 61-year-old Hernando man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The SUV driver, identified as a 48-year-old man from Beverly Hills, was not hurt in the crash.