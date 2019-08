CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be hard to hold back the tears on this one.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Briggs is retiring after 30 years with the agency.

After dedicating 30 years as an outstanding member of the CCSO, Deputy Richard Briggs is ready to ride off into the sunset. Starting in 1989 as a Corrections Deputy, Deputy Briggs ends his service to the community as a member of the agency’s Traffic Unit.



Happy Retirement! pic.twitter.com/Dyxs3qAqfQ — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) August 30, 2019

Biggs thanked the Sheriff’s Office for the last 30 years and reminded everyone to stay safe and go home to their families.

Thank you for your service Mr. Biggs.