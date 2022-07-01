CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County man was recently arrested for reportedly stealing fuel from vehicles at the Lecanto School Complex.

Nicholas Kaufman, 32, was arrested for burglary and theft.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, three incidents were reported at the Lecanto School Complex, involving three transport vehicles. The vehicles allegedly had the gas tanks punctured, fuel was removed, and a golf cart was stolen.

On June 26, the sheriff’s office said Lecanto Middle School was forcefully entered and “numerous” items were taken, including tools.

The golf cart was found on June 28 on Whipporwill Drives in Homosassa, on a vacant piece on land, with the rest of the stolen items.