FWC rescues emaciated manatee in Crystal River, taken to ZooTampa

(Source: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an emaciated male manatee in Crystal River on Monday.

Mammal stranding biologists and volunteers, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge staff and volunteers, rescued the manatee.

The male was 6 1/2 feet in length and a weight was not given.

(Source: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

According to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the team used specially-designed gear to rescue the young manatee.

The manatee was taken to ZooTampa for rehabilitation

If you see a manatee in distress or an injured manatee, report the case to FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

(Source: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

