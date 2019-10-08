FWC looking for gator trappers in Citrus County

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)— A 9-year-old is set to be charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection to the mobile home fire in Goodfield, Illinois that killed five people back in April.

The juvenile, whose name will not be released due to their age, will also be charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson. Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger did not reveal any possible relations to the victims, but did refer to the suspect as a “he.”