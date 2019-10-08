FWC looking for gator trappers in Citrus County

Live Now
TAMPA (WFLA) – The FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is accepting applications for contracted nuisance alligator trappers for Citrus County.

People interested in becoming nuisance alligator trappers should:

  • Be able to supply any equipment necessary to take alligators (truck, boat, snares, hooks, etc).
  • Have sufficient time to efficiently respond to permits to remove nuisance alligators.
  • Have a record of adherence to fish and wildlife regulations and have no criminal history.
  • Possess personal communication capabilities, including a cell phone and email.
  • Assume personal liability for health, welfare and safety of themselves and their trapping agents.
  • Project a positive image to the public and media.

Applicants must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations, and possess a valid, working email address.

Applications must be received by Oct. 21.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

