FWC looking for gator trappers in Citrus County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is accepting applications for contracted nuisance alligator trappers for Citrus County.
People interested in becoming nuisance alligator trappers should:
- Be able to supply any equipment necessary to take alligators (truck, boat, snares, hooks, etc).
- Have sufficient time to efficiently respond to permits to remove nuisance alligators.
- Have a record of adherence to fish and wildlife regulations and have no criminal history.
- Possess personal communication capabilities, including a cell phone and email.
- Assume personal liability for health, welfare and safety of themselves and their trapping agents.
- Project a positive image to the public and media.
Applicants must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations, and possess a valid, working email address.
Applications must be received by Oct. 21.
People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).