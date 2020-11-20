Former day care employee accused of abusing autistic, non-verbal child in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Inverness woman is now in jail after deputies say she harmed a child with special needs at a Citrus County day care center.

Officials say the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday of child abuse allegations at a local day care that provides services for children with special needs.

Deputies were advised that the complainant received an incident report detailing allegations of an employee, 43-year-old Amber Summers, being physically aggressive towards an autistic and non-verbal child, the sheriff’s office said.

According to day care staff, surveillance video showed Summers using unnecessary force towards the child while moving him around the facility.

Summers was immediately terminated by the day care, prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

CCSO’s Special Victims Unit Detective Jonathan Richey went to the day care center to start an investigation.

Deputies say the surveillance video from the day care showed Summers using extreme force, grabbing the victim by the arms and, at times, using her leg to move the victim around the play area. During the incident, Summers grabbed the child by the back of the neck while forcing him to the floor and she can be seen pushing the child’s head into a wall as she attempts to restrain him behind a table, according to CCSO.

Anytime other staff members are visible in the video, Summers quickly deescalates her behavior towards the child, deputies say.

A witness told Richey she saw Summers grab the victim roughly by the arm several times and had to intervene because Summers was overly aggressive. A second witness told detectives she had seen Summers grab the victim by the neck and force him to the floor.

On Wednesday, detectives say they went to Summers’ home and showed her the videos from the day care center. Deputies say she agreed with the detectives that her actions were aggressive and she had been frustrated that day.

Summers was arrested for child abuse and was taken to the Citrus County Jail with a bond

of $2,000.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Department of Health (DOH), who oversees the licensing of health care workers, are also conducting their own investigations into this incident.

“Summers entered a profession where her sole purpose was to provide care and comfort for patients, and in this case precious children with special needs. Instead, she chose to take out her frustrations on a child that cannot even speak to tell anyone of the abuse,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Hopefully, the victim’s family has a sense of peace knowing the victim is safe again and that Summers cannot hurt another child.”

Child abuse can be reported by calling the Florida Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873.