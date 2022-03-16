CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Oviedo man was sentenced to life in prison in a Citrus County courtroom Tuesday for capital sexual battery on a child under 12.

Citrus County deputies said 34-year-old Rapheal Malik Akbar Arnold sexually abused a juvenile numerous times at several locations around the state.

“Another predator has been removed from society due to the amazing work by CCSO detectives, the Child Protection Team, and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its mission to make our community safe and protect our most vulnerable citizens,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “It is my hope that Arnold’s sentencing will finally allow the victim to begin the healing process.”

Deputies said it all started when allegations of sexual abuse by Arnold were reported to them two years ago. They began an investigation immediately. They were able to determine the a number of instances of sexual abuse had occurred after the Child Protection Team interviewed the juvenile victim.

A warrant was then issued for Arnold’s arrest on the sexual battery charge. On Jul. 25, 2020, the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force found Arnold in North Carolina, where he was arrested.

Arnold was taken back to Citrus County where he was held in jail until Tuesday’s sentencing.