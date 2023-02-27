CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

USDOJ said Jesse James Rumson, 37, of Lecanto, Fla., faced charges for multiple felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding, and engaging in physical violence.

Rumson was arrested in Lecanto and made his initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida on Monday.

According to court documents, Rumson was among a mob illegally massed on the Upper West Terrace near the Senate Wing Door. Around 2:40 p.m., Rumson was seen wearing a panda headpiece and “was running from the Senate Wing Door.”

Officials said he then jumped the railing to climb the stairs leading to the Parliamentary Door. A short time later, around 2:42 p.m., Rumson was seen entering the Capitol building and inside its halls.

Later, Rumson was seen without the panda headpiece exiting through the Parliamentary door in handcuffs. He was also seen in the crowd that surrounded the Senate Wing Door when it was breached for a second time, where Rumson was heard shouting “GET A RAM!”

According to the DOJ, Rumson approached a line of police officers that had formed on the Upper West Terrace in order to begin forcing rioters northward and off Capitol ground around 4:20 p.m.

The case is currently being investigated by the FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The Citrus County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department provided valuable assistance as well.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

USDOJ encourages anyone with tips or information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.