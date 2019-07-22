Florida Department of Health in Citrus County offers mosquito prevention tips

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As we are continuing to receive a lot of rain in the Bay area, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County and the Citrus County Mosquito Control District offers residents some mosquito breeding prevention tips.

In order to keep families and neighbors safe from diseases such as Zika and West Nile Virus, residents are urged to remember the five D’s when it comes to mosquito prevention and protection: Dress, Dawn, Dusk, Deet and Drain.

DRESS: Be sure to dress in long sleeves, long pants and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

DAWN and DUSK: These times are when mosquitos are most active. Different mosquitos spread different viruses and bite at different times of the day

DEET: Deet is an effective repellent. It’s important to use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents with one of the active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone.

DRAIN: Standing water can form in containers, tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash cans. It’s important to dump or remove water from these items at least once a week. It only takes as little as one bottle cap of water for mosquitoes to breed and multiply.

For more information, you can call Citrus County Solid Waste Management Division at 352-527-7670.