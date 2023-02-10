CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Floral City trio was arrested after deputies said they seized the largest quantity of pure, uncut crystal methamphetamine in agency history.

Citrus County deputies said they served a search warrant Wednesday at a home on South Kik Point after Deputy David Flores received information about an illicit narcotics trafficking operation.

When the sheriff’s office’s Tactical Impact Unit arrived at the home, they took Ginger Mason, 50, Alan Joe Hyatt, 38, and Darra Ann Deshea Lee, 30, into custody.

Deputies also found a child in the home sleeping on cockroach-infested floors. Investigators said the child was frequently exposed to narcotic transactions and was close to where the narcotics and paraphernalia were kept.

The Department of Children and Families was called to follow up with the child’s temporary placement, the sheriff’s office said.

While searching the home, deputies said they found more than five pounds of methamphetamine in Mason’s bedroom.

(Photo from Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo from Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)



Deputies said several items of paraphernalia and additional methamphetamine for personal use was found in Hyatt and Lee’s possession.

Investigators said they later learned that Mason had been selling large quantities of meth in Citrus County for some time. They also said Mason would frequently travel to Mexico to purchase several kilos of meth and then distribute it in smaller quantities in Citrus County.

Mason was charged with trafficking in meth over 200 grams, owning a structure for trafficking illegal narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.

Hyatt and Lee were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Narcotics investigations, especially that of a larger scale operation, can be time-consuming and require hours of investigation in order to secure a successful outcome. However, in this case, our team members were able to act swiftly upon the intelligence they gathered to stop a narcotics trafficker right here in our community,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I am proud of the efforts of these team members, especially that of Deputy Flores, who worked diligently to end this illicit narcotics operation. Let this be a clear message to anyone else trafficking drugs in Citrus County: You too may find yourself spending the next 15 years or more of your life behind bars if you peddle this poison here.”