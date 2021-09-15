Floral City neighborhood underwater, residents claim county is doing nothing

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Chuck Baier invited us to check out just how bad the flooding is in his Citrus County neighborhood, but the water on Fred Circle is so deep, our truck couldn’t make it in.

Baier, a Vietnam veteran, lives in the Castle Lake subdivision in Floral City off of U.S. 41 and the water on Fred Circle is so deep 8 On Your Side had to speak with via phone across the street.

Chuck Baier is a Vietnam Veteran, who can’t make it out of his neighborhood because his street is flooded. He spoke with us via phone across the “street.”

For days, he and his wife have been stranded.

“We can’t get to work…. we can’t get out to buy groceries,” Baier said. “We’re not getting any mail. So my prescriptions come through the VA, through the mail. It’s the only way I get them. So I’m not getting my prescriptions.”

Baier is not alone. When a group of residents saw our truck, the drove to us to share their tales of woe. They say repeated calls to the county go unanswered.

Ninety-one-year-old Harvey Logan’s trailer is underwater. The water shorted out his electricity and his air conditioning unit is toast. When he called the county for assistance, he was surprised with the response.

People who live in the Castle Lake subdivision aren’t pleased with Citrus County’s response.

“Well they tell you, you are on your own,” said Logan. “Tough luck. That’s the end of it right there.”

When we reached out to county commissioners, three including the commission chairman responded to our emails. All said they would look into the situation.

Commission Chairman Scott Carnahan sent an email saying, ” I was not aware of the issue and have forwarded this email to administrator. We will definitely get someone out to look at problem.”

A mobile home in the Castle Lake subdivision is surrounded by water.

Baier is hopeful the county will come out. He was in tears when he spoke about possibly needing medical assistance.

“I have had, I have had two heart procedures now. If I have a heart attack, I’m a dead man,” said Baier. “Because they can’t get through.”