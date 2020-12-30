FHP: Jogger hit, killed by drunk driver on US-19 in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Homosassa woman is now behind bars after hitting and killing a jogger on US-19 while under the influence, troopers say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Janis Marie Bressan-Stacey was driving southbound on US-19 in the outside lane near West Huey Path around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say a 43-year-old male was jogging on the shoulder of southbound US-19 when Bressan-Stacey veered off the roadway and hit him.

The jogger died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

Bressan-Stacey was arrested by troopers overnight for DUI manslaughter.

