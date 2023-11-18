TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed by a DUI driver in Citrus County late Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at 11:38 p.m., a 45-year-old Inverness woman helped two men, an 82-year-old man and a 75-year-old man from Hernando, whose vehicles became disabled on North Florida Avenue after a crash.

One of the vehicles caught fire, but all three managed to escape safely thanks to the female pedestrian.

Unfortunately, troopers said a Kia Optima, unrelated to the earlier collision, crested a nearby hill and struck both the woman and the 82-year-old man before crashing into the man’s vehicle.

The 82-year-old man died from his injuries while the 75-year-old and the female pedestrian suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

According to the FHP, the Optima was driven by a 17-year-old Inverness girl who was driving under the influence. She and her four passengers suffered minor injuries.

The teen driver was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter.