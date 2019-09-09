FHP: 22-year-old dies after drunk driver fails to stop at stop sign in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a 22-year-old woman dead after a drunk driver ran through a stop sign.

According to troopers, 57-year-old Carl Haun was driving eastbound on County Road 480, also known as Stage Coach Trial, in his 2006 Chevy pickup truck. 22-year-old Samantha Martinez was traveling northbound on County Road 491, as known as Lecanto Highway, in her 2019 Ford Fusion.

That’s when troopers say Haun failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads and entered the path of Martinez. As a result, Martinez collided with Haun.

Troopers say Haun rotated, overturned and came to a final rest along the east shoulder of CR 491. Martinez left the highway and came to a final rest of the east should of CR 491.

Both drivers were taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center, where Haun is currently being treated for serious injuries. Martinez later died from her injuries.

According to the FHP report, Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Charges are now pending.

