CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies attempted a traffic stop that turned into a late-night pursuit on Friday night when a driver fled on the highway, officials said.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old William Lindo II refused to stop in the areas of Highway 486 and Highway 491.

After Lindo fled westbound on Highway 486, deputies deployed tire deflation devices. They said the suspect then turned his car’s lights off and fled on foot after turning onto Turkey Oak Drive.

Despite deputies creating a barrier, Lindo attempted to carjack a teen boy near the 8000 block of Crystal Street but failed. He got out of the victim’s car and continued to flee deputies.

K-9 Deputy Danner and his partner Riggs caught up to Lindo and arrested him.

Authorities searched Lindo’s car, where they discovered 25.33 grams of fentanyl and 28.5 grams of cannabis.

“Lindo not only put himself at risk last night but countless citizens along the way,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I am incredibly proud of my team for apprehending this reckless individual and thankful no one was harmed. CCSO will remain relentless in our fight against illicit narcotics in our county.”

Deputies said Lindo was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cannabis, burglary with battery, grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence, and attaching a tag not assigned to a vehicle.

Lindo is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility on a $61,000 bond, according to officials.