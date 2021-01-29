Female Veterans Network to unveil moment honoring women veterans in Inverness

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After years of fundraising, the Female Veterans Network is set to unveil a monument honoring the women of the armed forces.

The monument will stand alongside other veterans memorials in front of the Citrus County Courthouse in Inverness. It is triangular-shaped, made of American flash black granite and will sit atop a gray granite pedestal. At 5 feet 6 inches tall and 3,200 pounds, the statue features a military woman in uniform, saluting the female veterans who have preceded and who will follow her.

With around 145,000 female veterans living here in Florida, those who helped make the monument a reality say it will stand as a symbol of equality.

“If you serve in the military now, it doesn’t matter if you’re a woman or a man, you defended our country, you put your life at risk and so there’s no difference now between a male veteran or a female veteran,” Military Women’s Memorial Florida Ambassador Ruth VanDyke.

The unveiling ceremony takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. and an all-female honor guard will be on hand to mark the occasion.

Additionally, the Military Women’s Memorial is trying to register every eligible servicewoman in its database. The database will allow women the chance to find and view the profiles of fellow registered servicewomen.

If you’d served in any of the armed forces and would like to register, visit Military Women’s Memorial’s website.