CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Like many in Citrus County, Trish Graham suffered property damage as a result of Hurricane Idalia.

“There’s so much damage to these people around here and it’s really sad,” said Graham.

Getting help to replace the things she and her neighbors lost has been a frustrating process for them.

“Well, the insurance companies, they just keep saying, go to FEMA and let FEMA take care of it and then FEMA has to take down all of the information and deal with the insurance companies on it too,” said Graham.

FEMA has now set up disaster recovery centers in the areas hit hardest by Idalia to help people navigate the often complicated process of getting assistance.

“Whoever had any kind of damage as a result of Hurricane Idalia, they are allowed to come in,” said Susan Miles with FEMA.

Miles says they are helping people with property damage, home repairs and housing needs.

“As long as you had damage, come in. If your county wasn’t declared, you can still come in and we can try and get you registered and if your county does become declared then you are already ahead of the game,” said Miles.

Daniel Edgington tried to apply for assistance online, but discovered a problem.

“I was not able apply online because it said my application was already in. There was someone that may have fraudulently my property already,” said Edgington.

He came to the FEMA disaster recovery center for help.

“They said as long as I have the deed to my property then my application will go through and not theirs,” said Edgington.

Susan Miles says the disaster recover center will be open as long as people are coming in for help.

FEMA has opened several centers:

Citrus County: West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W Veterans Drive, Homosassa, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Sunday.

Dixie County: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE U.S. Highway 19, Cross City, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Sunday.

Hamilton County: 1153 NW U.S. Highway 41, Jasper, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

Lafayette County: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Circle, Mayo, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

Levy County: Inglis Community Center, 137 Highway 40 West, Inglis, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

Madison County: Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base Street, Madison, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

Suwannee County: Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2, 1302 SW 11 Street, Live Oak, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

Taylor County: Loughridge Park, W 15th Street, Perry, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

Taylor County: Steinhatchee Community Center, 1013 S. Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday.