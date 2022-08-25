CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The former girlfriend of a detention deputy was arrested in connection to his murder on Wednesday night, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement officers were called to a home in Pine Ridge around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 in reference to a potential suicide.

First responders said they found 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer with an apparent gunshot wound and he was not breathing. Schweitzer was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives said they began investigating and found additional evidence making it clear that Schweitzer, an off-duty detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was murdered.

Investigators said that a warrant was secured for the arrest of 22-year-old Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, who was a former girlfriend of Schweitzer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Schweitzer’s family, along with Sheriff Woods and the men and women of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who knew and worked alongside Cory,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Investigating homicide cases are difficult enough, let alone when the victim is a fellow law enforcement officer. This case presented many unique factors and, with the arrest of Johnson-Cabrera, I hope and pray the family and colleagues can now begin the healing process.”

Johnson-Cabrera was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility on a pending second-degree murder charge.

She is being held on no bond.