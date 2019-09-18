Inverness man arrested on 50 counts of child porn

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County man was arrested and charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for Joshua Faciane, 40, at his home on South Barco Terrace after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the forensic examination of the devices seized during the search

warrant, detectives were able to locate approximately 3,000 pictures and videos depicting child pornography.

“The most heinous crime is where criminals prey on innocent children,” said Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast. “Detectives in cases such as these have to view and analyze the images and videos of young children being exploited; it’s upsetting. We appreciate our High Tech Crimes Unit detectives’ commitment in identifying potential victims and arresting the people that commit these repulsive crimes.”

Faciane an employee for Stryker Corporation was a surgical device rep.

He was arrested at Ocala Regional Hospital and transported to the Marion County Jail, where his bond was set at $100,000.