TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the area of Fort Island Trail and North Seabreeze Point at about 1:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said the man was heading west on Fort Island Trail when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and his SUV left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The man died at the scene.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.