Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Driver damages parked cars after hopping curb in Citrus County

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Citrus County Sheriff

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County man created quite the eye popping picture after backing on top of two parked vehicles.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a man backed out of a SunTrust drive-thru over a curb on County Road 486. He continued to reverse until he hopped the curb back into the Suntrust parking lot on North Forest Ridge Boulevard, and then reversed onto two stationary vehicles in the parking lot.

At this time it is not known what caused the incident, but deputies will continue to investigate.

Thankfully no one was injured.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss