LECANTO, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County deputies are asking the public for help finding the person who left a dead dog in a bag next to a Lecanto road on April 27.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m., they responded to West Horace Allen Street after they got a call about a black bag on the side of the road. The caller told deputies when they went to pick up the bag, there was a strong odor and some type of liquid coming from it.

When deputies arrived, they cut the bag open and found a dead dog with apparent signs of abuse inside.

CCSO said the dog is a neutered adult male, about 25 pounds with mostly black long hair, floppy ears and a short tail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790 or Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477.